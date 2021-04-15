Two Former Patriots Players Sign With Falcons In NFL Free Agency

Harmon won three Super Bowls and played in another during his seven-year Patriots tenure, which began when New England drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded Harmon — a pseudo-starter as their third safety behind Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung — to the Detroit Lions last offseason in a cap-clearing move.

There was speculation that Harmon could be a free agent option for New England this offseason, as the Patriots lack free safety depth behind McCourty, who turns 34 in August. The Patriots could look to address that need in the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off two weeks from Thursday.

The Falcons are scheduled to host the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.

