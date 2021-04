NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman has hung up his cleats.

Edelman on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons with the New England Patriots. Edelman leaves an incredible legacy behind as a three-time Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl LIII MVP and as a vital part of the Patriots dynasty. In turn, Edelman is our VA Hero of the Week.

For more details on Edelman’s retirement and career, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images