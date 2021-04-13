Watch Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar Hit Ice For First Time With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

All three of the newest Bruins are in Boston.

Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly all chose to drive to Boston so that they could avoid quarantine protocols. In turn, all they needed to do was yield a negative COVID-19 test, and they’re good to join their new team in practice and games.

It appears each of the newest B’s all cleared to go, as they were spotted on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The team shared video of Hall and Lazar hitting the ice with their new team.

Hall is expected to play on the second line with Craig Smith and David Krejci against his former team, while Lazar is not quite ready for game action due to a lower-body injury.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images