Have a series, Alex Verdugo.
The Boston Red Sox outfielder dramatically tied Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins by hitting a three-run double in what Red Sox Nation agrees is “the at-bat of the season.” Verdugo faced nine pitches from Minnesota’s Taylor Rodgers before hitting an opposite-field double on the 10th offering.
Verdugo’s double tied the score at 3-3.
His latest heroics follow his outstanding performances in Wednesday’s double-header, during which made the winning catch in Game 1, then sparked an offensive explosion in Game 2 with a clutch at-bat in the fifth inning.
Thursday’s game-tying double prompted Red Sox Nation to direct a chorus of praise Verdugo’s way.
Unfortunately for Verdugo and the Red Sox, the dramatics couldn’t lead to a win. The Twins rallied in the bottom of the ninth and walked off with a win. The loss ended Boston’s winning streak at nine games. The Sox will try to start a new win streak Friday night at home against the Chicago White Sox.