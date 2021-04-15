NESN Logo Sign In

Have a series, Alex Verdugo.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder dramatically tied Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins by hitting a three-run double in what Red Sox Nation agrees is “the at-bat of the season.” Verdugo faced nine pitches from Minnesota’s Taylor Rodgers before hitting an opposite-field double on the 10th offering.

DUGIE WANTS TEN IN A ROWðŸ—£ pic.twitter.com/6WAYl57SIa — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2021

Verdugo’s double tied the score at 3-3.

His latest heroics follow his outstanding performances in Wednesday’s double-header, during which made the winning catch in Game 1, then sparked an offensive explosion in Game 2 with a clutch at-bat in the fifth inning.