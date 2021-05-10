Alex Cora Sheds Light On Rafael Devers’ ‘Very Relaxed’ Approach

NESN Logo Sign In

Given the length of a Major League Baseball season, it’s only natural for big leaguers to go through spurts of frustration.

But for Rafael Devers, staying upbeat is a simple matter of perspective.

Devers seemingly is always having a blast on the diamond, even when things aren’t going particularly well for himself and/or the Red Sox. Speaking with the media after Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, Boston manager Alex Cora offered insight into why Devers rarely appears to be down.

“He enjoys playing baseball. He’s just happy and he’s like, ‘Why be upset or mad? I’m playing baseball. I’m making a lot of money, and I hit homers,’ ” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com. “So I can’t go against that. He’s very relaxed, he loves it. He loves playing the game.”

Devers has every reason to be happy right now. The Red Sox currently own the best record in all of baseball and the 24-year-old, himself, is on pace for a career campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images