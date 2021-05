NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron set the tone early for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Bruins Captain netted his 22nd goal of the season 7:11 into the first period at TD Garden as the Bruins took on the New York Rangers.

Bergeron’s first period goal off of an assist from Brad Marchand extended his goal-scoring streak to four games as well.

