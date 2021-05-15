The Connecticut Sun kicked off their 2021 season on just about the highest possible note Friday with a 78-67 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Connecticut mounted a 20-point lead in the second half and led by double-digits throughout the entire fourth quarter.
Jonquel Jones led the way for Connecticut with 26 points on 10-for-15 from the field all while adding eight rebounds and three assists. DeWanna Bonner was equally instrumental, as she scored 21 points on 6-for-12 from the field with seven rebounds and five assists.
The Sun showed off their offensive depth, as seven players found the scoring column. Connecticut depicted a great inside-out balance as they went 10-for-23 from 3-point range while out-rebounding the Dream 42-26.
Here’s how it went down:
STARTING FIVE
G: Briann January
G: Natisha Hiedeman
F: DeWanna Bonner
F: Jonquel Jones
F: Brionna Jones
JONES LEADING THE WAY
Jonquel Jones put the Sun on her back in the early going, scoring 13 of Connecticut’s first 15 points.
Bonner converted on a layup four minutes in, which Jonquel Jones assisted, and the tandem helped Connecticut to a 15-11 lead 5:26 into the contest.
Jonquel Jones finished the first quarter with 16 points as the Sun took a 22-17 lead into the second quarter.
MAKING A RUN
Hiedeman scored five early points in the second to help the Sun take a 29-19 lead less than two minutes into the period. They were in control from there on out.
The Sun then received contributions from Stephanie Jones, January and Brionna Jones to help keep their lead, 38-27, midway through the quarter.
Jonquel Jones scored 16 first-half points while Bonner complemented with seven. All five starters found the scoring column to help the Sun take a 43-33 halftime lead.
Connecticut shot 48 percent (15-for-31) from field and 50 percent (4-for-8) from long range. Atlanta, on the other hand, was just 1-for-9 from 3-point range while shooting 36 percent (11-for-31) from the field.
HANDLING A RUN
Atlanta came out of the locker room on a good start, cutting Connecticut’s lead to seven points in the opening minutes, but the Sun responded behind 3-point shooting and a continued dominance in the paint.
Bonner and Hiedeman hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, as Connecticut went on a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 57-40 with 2:10 left in the third. The Sun hit three 3-pointers in the quarter.
Connecticut took a 62-49 lead heading into the fourth.
NEVER IN DOUBT
Connecticut kept Atlanta at bay the rest of the way, stretching its lead to 69-51 with six minutes left in the game.
Atlanta trailed by double figures throughout the entire fourth quarter.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Jonquel Jones with the dime!
UP NEXT
The Sun will host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.