The Connecticut Sun kicked off their 2021 season on just about the highest possible note Friday with a 78-67 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Connecticut mounted a 20-point lead in the second half and led by double-digits throughout the entire fourth quarter.

Jonquel Jones led the way for Connecticut with 26 points on 10-for-15 from the field all while adding eight rebounds and three assists. DeWanna Bonner was equally instrumental, as she scored 21 points on 6-for-12 from the field with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Sun showed off their offensive depth, as seven players found the scoring column. Connecticut depicted a great inside-out balance as they went 10-for-23 from 3-point range while out-rebounding the Dream 42-26.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Briann January

G: Natisha Hiedeman

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

F: Brionna Jones

JONES LEADING THE WAY

Jonquel Jones put the Sun on her back in the early going, scoring 13 of Connecticut’s first 15 points.