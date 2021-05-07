NESN Logo Sign In

It won’t be the first time they’ve been on opposite sidelines, but Jason and Devin McCourty are being separated once again.

Jason, the veteran cornerback, reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday after three years with his twin brother and the New England Patriots.

The McCourtys won a Super Bowl together in 2018, but from the looks of it, Devin hoped to try for one more.

Here’s how Devin responded to the news on their joint Twitter account:

Well, at least they’ll still be seeing each other.

The Patriots and Dolphins, AFC East rivals, play each other twice next season.