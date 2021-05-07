It won’t be the first time they’ve been on opposite sidelines, but Jason and Devin McCourty are being separated once again.
Jason, the veteran cornerback, reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday after three years with his twin brother and the New England Patriots.
The McCourtys won a Super Bowl together in 2018, but from the looks of it, Devin hoped to try for one more.
Here’s how Devin responded to the news on their joint Twitter account:
Well, at least they’ll still be seeing each other.
The Patriots and Dolphins, AFC East rivals, play each other twice next season.