How Tom Brady Reacted To Deflategate-Bitcoin Combo Joke On Twitter

For a guy who endured a long legal battle with the NFL, Tom Brady these days takes Deflategate jokes in stride.

Barstool Sports blogger/podcaster PFT Commenter on Wednesday ribbed Brady, who recently indicated his investing in Bitcoin, amid a brutal cryptocurrency selloff. “Tom Brady just feels a little more comfortable when his crypto investments are a little on the deflated side,” he wrote.

Here’s Brady’s response:

SMH…I?ve seen better from you PFT. Over here we just buy the dip! https://t.co/1iJq0JTUUh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2021

Sure you do, Tom. Sure you do.

As for actual football, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently learned they will face the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Rob Gronkowski, for one, can’t wait for the highly anticipated matchup.

