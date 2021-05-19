How Tom Brady Reacted To Deflategate-Bitcoin Combo Joke On Twitter

For a guy who endured a long legal battle with the NFL, Tom Brady these days takes Deflategate jokes in stride.
Barstool Sports blogger/podcaster PFT Commenter on Wednesday ribbed Brady, who recently indicated his investing in Bitcoin, amid a brutal cryptocurrency selloff. “Tom Brady just feels a little more comfortable when his crypto investments are a little on the deflated side,” he wrote.
Here’s Brady’s response:
Sure you do, Tom. Sure you do.
As for actual football, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently learned they will face the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Rob Gronkowski, for one, can’t wait for the highly anticipated matchup.