Julio Jones Rumors: Russell Wilson, WR Have Discussed Seahawks Trade

If Russell Wilson has the opportunity to court a receiver, you better believe he’ll do it. Julio Jones is proving to be no exception.

With the Jones-Atlanta Falcons marriage looking like it’s near an end, Wilson and the wideout reportedly have spoken about joining forces on the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a nugget from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday.

“The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones,” Russini tweeted. “The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together.”

The Seahawks undoubtedly will have competition in the sweepstakes. The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens all have been linked to the 32-year-old.

