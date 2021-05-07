NFL Odds: Jaelan Phillips Presents Value As Defensive Rookie Of Year

NESN Logo Sign In

It was thought to be an offensive-heavy draft class, and while it may have turned out to be that way for the most part, there still were a handful of talented defensive players to come off the board early.

The Carolina Panthers took cornerback Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall, the Denver Broncos followed it up with cornerback Patrick Surtain at No. 9 while the Dallas Cowboys traded back and still got linebacker Micah Parsons to fall to them at No. 12 overall.

Now, oddsmakers have got to see how each player fits within each team (and scheme) and it’s allowed them to put out a list of players who they think can win the league’s most notable rookie defensive honor.

Here are the NFL odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year, per FOX Bet.

Micah Parsons +450

Kwity Paye +800

Patrick Surtain +900

Jaelan Phillips +1000

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +1100

Jamin Davis +1200

Zaven Collins +1300

Jaycee Horn +1400

Azeez Ojulari +2000

Nick Bolton +2000

Jayson Oweh +2200

Greg Newsome +2200

And here’s one best bit:

Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins, very well could prove to be the best defensive player in this entire class. And the fact that he can make an immediate impact on a Miami defense that released Kyle Van Noy and traded Shaq Lawson — two of their best pass rushers — this offseason makes his value here all the more enticing. Especially with the fact we trust head coach Brian Flores to put Phillips in position to succeed from the get-go.