NFL Odds: Jaelan Phillips Presents Value As Defensive Rookie Of Year

It was thought to be an offensive-heavy draft class, and while it may have turned out to be that way for the most part, there still were a handful of talented defensive players to come off the board early.
The Carolina Panthers took cornerback Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall, the Denver Broncos followed it up with cornerback Patrick Surtain at No. 9 while the Dallas Cowboys traded back and still got linebacker Micah Parsons to fall to them at No. 12 overall.
Now, oddsmakers have got to see how each player fits within each team (and scheme) and it’s allowed them to put out a list of players who they think can win the league’s most notable rookie defensive honor.
Here are the NFL odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year, per FOX Bet.
Micah Parsons +450
Kwity Paye +800
Patrick Surtain +900
Jaelan Phillips +1000
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +1100
Jamin Davis +1200
Zaven Collins +1300
Jaycee Horn +1400
Azeez Ojulari +2000
Nick Bolton +2000
Jayson Oweh +2200
Greg Newsome +2200
And here’s one best bit:
Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins, very well could prove to be the best defensive player in this entire class. And the fact that he can make an immediate impact on a Miami defense that released Kyle Van Noy and traded Shaq Lawson — two of their best pass rushers — this offseason makes his value here all the more enticing. Especially with the fact we trust head coach Brian Flores to put Phillips in position to succeed from the get-go.
Phillips won’t have to get used to the heat, either, as he had eight sacks, 45 tackles and one interception in 10 games during his most recent college season with the Miami Hurricanes.
It’s also notable that each of the last two Defensive Rookie of the Year honorees — Chase Young, Nick Bosa — were edge rushers themselves. Joey Bosa, listed as a defensive end, earned the recognition in his rookie season in 2016, too. So while it wouldn’t be fair to relate the position to a quarterback when it comes to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, it’s certainly had its fair share.