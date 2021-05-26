Red Sox Starter Garrett Richards Gives Honest Take On Outing Vs. Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards entered Tuesday’s start on far and away the best run of his young season.

The Boston Red Sox’s 32-year-old starter was 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his previous five starts, a sign of what could be for the veteran righty who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

But Tuesday snapped the unbeaten streak, as Richards gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings with four walks and as many strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It was his first losing decision since April 21.

Richards, ever candid, point-blank admitted he didn’t have it in the series opener.

“I didn’t really have much tonight,” Richards told reporters after the game, via The Boston Globe. “Just kind of made it work, tried to go as long as I can. Tonight was just an off night. Just didn’t really feel good, just didn’t have great … stuff.”

Even with the loss to the Braves, Richards nonetheless has been a largely reliable pitcher in the middle of the Red Sox rotation. He’s 4-3 this season with a 3.83 ERA, and Boston ultimately has gone 5-5 in his starts in 2021.

The next time Richards is penciled in to get the ball is Monday night against the Houston Astros.