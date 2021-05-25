Tom Brady Looks Ahead To Bucs’ Title Defense In New Instagram

Brady is ready for season No. 22

Tom Brady is itching to get back on the football field.

Brady and the Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl championship defense Sept. 9 when they host the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season. The season-opening showdown can’t come soon enough for Brady, who on Monday pointed out via Instagram that the primetime tilt is 108 days away.

And in case you forgot Brady is a seven-time champion, the shirt he’s sporting in the new post offers an emphatic reminder.

We imagine TB12 is equally, if not more, eager for Tampa Bay’s Week 4 matchup with the Patriots, which will mark Brady’s first game in New England as a visiting player.



