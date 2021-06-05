NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have the city of Boston buzzing.

In their Stanley Cup playoffs series against the New York Islanders, the Bruins on Thursday took a 2-1 lead with a Game 3 overtime victory.

The win compelled New England Patriots Bill Belichick on Friday to rep a Bruins hat in his media availability, and the same went for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who showed support ahead of their game against the New York Yankees.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed his appreciation for his fellow Boston coaches, and touched on the inspiration the other teams in the city pull from one another.

“That’s great,” Cassidy told reporters Friday after practice. “I’ve kept in touch with Bill here and there over the last few years’ playoff runs for both teams, as you know as well as Brad (Stevens) and Alex. I heard from all after our first round wins so I think it’s great that the teams are rooting for each other. I think it’s good competition for each team to to have good playoff runs. I think it forces the other organization to continue to excel. Obviously the Patriots have been the team that’s had the most success and we want to follow in their footsteps and raise some banners as well. So I think it’s great. I think Bill is a hockey fan, when he raised the banner here a few years ago in the playoff run against St Louis he came in early, we chatted. I really enjoy his company. I know he’s got work to do with his team but nice for him to take time out, salute the Bruins. We appreciate it. Hopefully we can keep him happy.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders Game 4 is set for 7:15 p.m. ET Saturday. Catch a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage on NESN, in addition to intermission reports on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images