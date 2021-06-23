Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Wouldn’t Change Anything About ‘Weird’ Game

NESN Logo Sign In

To say Tuesday’s Red Sox game was a doozy would be an understatement.

Boston ultimately won in 11 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but it was no easy task and a lot went on over the course of four-plus hours.

The Red Sox blew a 5-2 lead only to open things back up in the 11th with a four-run frame that featured Connor Wong, who was making his Major League Baseball debut after being added to Boston’s roster Tuesday, scoring what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Sox had their chance to win in the 10th when Bobby Dalbec moved to third on a Danny Santana single. He tried to score on a wild pitch but was thrown at home. Pete Fairbanks appeared to block the plate as he took the throw from his catcher, but because he was fielding the ball it was completely legal.

Still, manager Alex Cora knows his team needed to do all it could to beat the Rays.

“For as weird as it was, it was the way we wanted to play against these guys,” Cora said over Zoom after the game. “We’re not gonna sit back against them and let them do what they do. You saw what happened. We put pressure on (Ryan) Yarbrough, we scored a lot against Collin (McHugh), … they got back to the game. But against the bullpen, we kept pushing, grinding at-bats and we did an amazing job.”

Weird certainly is one way to describe it. But a win is a win at the end of the day.