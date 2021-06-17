Red Sox Notes: What Christian Arroyo Told Himself Before Grand Slam

NESN Logo Sign In

It was Christian Arroyo’s night Wednesday at Truist Park.

With the Boston Red Sox down 7-6 and the bases loaded in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves, manager Alex Cora opted to pull Danny Santana and insert Arroyo as the pinch-hitter.

The result? A 467-foot grand slam that gave Boston a lead it never would relinquish as it swept Atlanta with a 10-8 win.

So, how did Arroyo stay so locked in during a big moment?

“It’s that cliché ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,’ Arroyo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “In the fourth inning it looked like Garrett (Richards’) outing was going pretty good. After his second at-bat, we didn’t really know what was gonna happen. Obviously in these NL games when the pitcher hits it gets a little dicey. … I knew it was gonna be either me, Kiké (Hernández) against the lefty or Danny. … The biggest thing was I got into the box and sometimes the heat of the moment kind of gets to you. (I) swung at the first pitch cutter, I never faced Minser before. … He threw me a really, really good first pitch cutter. After I saw it, he threw me another one fouled it off. And then after that I was like, ‘Hey you need to calm down. It’s bases loaded, we’re down one, all you need is a single here.’ Fortunate enough to see the pitch up, fortunate enough to put a really good vswing on it. And fortunate enough for it to leave the ballpark.”

Arroyo then was told his grand slam traveled 467 feet.

“What? What? 467 feet?,” he said in disbelief. “Dang. Didn’t know I had that in me.”