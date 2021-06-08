Red Sox Stats: How First 60 Games Of 2021 Compare To 2020 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reached the 60-game mark Monday night, which normally would be an insignificant milestone during a 162-game Major League Baseball season.

However, we’re coming off a 2020 campaign that was limited to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, now seems like a good time to assess where the Red Sox stand in 2021 relative to last season.

To say it’s night and day would be an understatement.

Most importantly, the Red Sox own a 37-23 record through 60 games, a 13-game improvement over their 24-36 record from last season. Boston currently sits a half game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East — and owns the AL’s top wild-card spot — after finishing in last place in 2020 (16 games behind first-place Tampa).

What’s the biggest reason for Boston’s turnaround? Starting pitching.

The Red Sox have received consistent mound work one year after struggling to piece together a rotation and relying far too much on bullpen games. It’s alleviated some of the pressure on Boston’s offense, which remains among MLB’s elite.

Credit to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for quietly and effectively augmenting the Red Sox’s roster this offseason. And credit to manager Alex Cora, who has pushed all the right buttons upon returning to the dugout following a one-year hiatus.