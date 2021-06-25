NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Pedroia had an exceptional career with the Boston Red Sox, no matter how you slice it.

There were individual accolades. There were impressive numbers. There were World Series titles. There were signature moments. There were countless memories off the field.

Pedroia is a Red Sox legend in every sense of the word, and as such, the team plans to celebrate the longtime second baseman with a ceremony Friday night before Boston’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The fun began well ahead of Friday’s pregame festivities, though, as the Red Sox highlighted Pedroia’s immeasurable impact with a tweet highlighting his long list of accomplishments in Boston.

Check out the perfect summary of Pedroia’s career below.

It's difficult to recap a career this impressive, but we tried. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2021

Pedroia retired back in February at age 37 after a 15-year run in Boston that began with his major league debut in 2006 and ended with various injuries that ultimately derailed his final few seasons. In between, he truly was one of the organization’s greats, with his eye-opening skill somehow surpassed by the overall passion with which he played the game.