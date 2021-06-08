What Barry Trotz Thought About Patrice Bergeron’s Response To Cheating Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron and Barry Trotz are not done remarking about the Boston Bruins icon’s face-off abilities.

To catch you up, Trotz said that Bergeron cheats on face-offs, a remark that the centerman called a “veteran move” by the Islanders coach, as it obviously will draw attention to him from the referees (which it did). Bruce Cassidy was among those most miffed by the comments from Trotz.

With his New York Islanders up 3-2 in the best-of-seven set against the Boston Bruins, Trotz was asked Tuesday about Bergeron’s response.

“That’s a comment I would make to every veteran centerman in this league,” Trotz said over Zoom. “You always look for an edge and he’s very good at it. …

“I don’t have any tension to it all, and I don’t have any emotions towards those things. You’re asking me honestly what I thought and I told you.”

The Bruins and Islanders will meet Wednesday for Game 6. Puck drop from Nassau Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and NESN will carry an hour of pregame and postgame coverage, as well as intermission reports on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Leff/USA TODAY Sports Images