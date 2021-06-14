Why Celtics’ Coaching Search Should Be Down To These Two Candidates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have a head coaching vacancy, and while it seems they’re interested in an extensive number of candidates, it should come down to two specific suitors.

The Celtics should be deciding between Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups to take over head coaching duties. Brad Stevens now is responsible for hiring the next coach as he replaced Danny Ainge as the organization’s president of basketball operations.

Here’s why Boston should be deciding between those two candidates:

Sam Cassell

There’s much to be said about Cassell the player, but perhaps first and foremost is his resume as an assistant. Cassell, 51, has positioned himself for a head coaching opportunity after putting together 12 years on an NBA sideline. He entered the coaching ranks immediately following his playing career when he joined the Washington Wizards with John Wall and Bradley Beal from 2009-14. He then joined Doc Rivers’ staff with the Clippers, working with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and a star-studded cast in Los Angeles from 2014-2020. With Rivers’ firing in Los Angeles, Cassell most recently followed him to Philadelphia to work with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and a 76ers team which have themselves in the mix to compete for an NBA title.

Cassell clearly has worked with stars before. And he’s been praised for helping aid their development. That should be priority No. 1 for the Celtics given the fact they have up-and-coming stars (and potential superstars) in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The organization is set up for the future, but will need a coach who can not only relate to them, but gain their respect and mold them. Cassell fits that bill as good as anyone.

Finally, the obvious player-turned-coach aspect. There’s a mentality that current players will relate to a coach who has been in their situation rather than one who hasn’t. And while it maybe shouldn’t be the biggest factor, the fact is it should be a supplemental one. Cassell, an NBA All-Star point guard, played almost 1,000 games in the league. He won three NBA titles including one with Celtics in 2008. It might be a great fit.

Chauncey Billups

Billups, admittedly, doesn’t have the extensive experience as an assistant like Cassell or others like Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs. He does, however, have a resume-builder as he spent the 2020-21 season with the Clippers. Billups has helped Los Angeles head coach Ty Lue and players, specifically guard Reggie Jackson, depicting he can be really effective in his role.