CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones Posts Double-Double To Defeat Dream

The Connecticut Sun are back in the win column.

After a disappointing loss to the Indiana Fever last weekend, which bookended a stretch of four games in seven days for the Sun, they had nearly a week off before they came up victorious over the Atlanta Dream, 84-72, on Friday to improve to 13-6.

A balanced effort marked Friday’s outing for the Sun. Though Jonquel Jones led with 24 points and 16 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner posted 22 points, five boards and four assists, the group had secondary scoring from Brionna Jones (16 points) and Briann January (11 points) to help seal the win.

Atlanta was limited in terms of its depth. In addition to missing Tiffany Hayes due to a knee injury, the Dream were missing Chennedy Carter, who was suspended indefinitely by the team Sunday after she got in an argument with teammate (and former Sun star) Courtney Williams.

The Dream (6-12) looked to Cheyenne Parker’s 15 points and six rebounds to lead things Friday.

With the win, the Sun clinched the Eastern Conference spot in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup title game Aug. 12. The Seattle Storm are in position to earn the Western Conference spot.

