Gunner Olszewski, Bubba Wallace Play Catch With Fans During Rain Delay

LOUDON, N.H. — The start of the Foxwoods 301 was a bummer for everyone at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but Patriots receiver Gunner Olszewski and NASCAR star Bubba Wallace did their best to keep fans engaged.

Sunday’s Cup Series race in the Granite State spun and wrecked to a halt just six laps in, when Kyle Busch, among others, lost control under a heavy downpour at the “Magic Mile.” A 90-plus-minute rain delay ensued.

During the delay, Olszewski, who drove the pace car before the race, and Wallace played catch with fans beyond the catch fence. Fellow driver Corey LaJoie eventually joined in.

Check out some of the highlights, including Olszewski, an All-Pro punt returner last season with New England, receiving a punt from a fan:

The top moment occurred when Olszewski caught a deep ball from LaJoie.

Take a look:

Jul 18, 2021; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski plays catch with NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) and driver Corey LaJoie (7) during a red-flag rain delay at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

That’s how you make the best of a tough situation.

Before the race, Olszewski discussed why Dale Earnhardt Jr. was his favorite NASCAR driver while growing up. He also offered a midsummer review on Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

