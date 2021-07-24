Phillips Valdez Gave Alex Cora Blunt Message Before Outing Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Phillips Valdez was dialed in Friday night, even before he got the ball from Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox reliever, called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day, made a huge appearance in an eventual 6-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left during the second inning due to what later was revealed to be migraine symptoms. That brought Valdez in on short notice, but he was ready to go.

“I told (Cora) if he needed 200 pitches, I could do it,” Valdez told reporters after the game over Zoom. I was ready to give whatever the team needed to get this win today.”

Ultimately, Valdez needed just 55 pitches, 33 of which went for strikes. He lasted three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Valdez is a fascinating pitcher. He was one of the few hurlers picked up by the Red Sox for the 2020 season that showed promising flashes, and he was brought back and earned a spot in the bullpen to start the 2021 season as a result. At his best, his mid-90s fastball deceives hitters with its natural movement, while he can put batters away with his secondary pitches.

Too often this season, though, his command wasn’t where it needed to be and he was getting tagged for runs. That ultimately is what got him sent down to the WooSox.