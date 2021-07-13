NESN Logo Sign In

Do the five Boston Red Sox All-Stars deserve more acclaim ahead of the “Midsummer Classic?”

MLB.com’s Will Leitch on Friday ranked the 60 players selected to compete in the the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Among the 60 are Boston’s five All-Stars — Matt Barnes; Xander Bogaerts; Rafael Devers; Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. However, only one of Boston’s All-Star contingent, Bogaerts, appears in the the top-25 of Leitch’s rankings.

Here’s where Leitch ranked the five Red Sox All-Stars and his justifications:

Bogaerts, No. 25

This guy has been through every up and down in Boston for nearly a decade now. And he?s back on top again.

Devers, No. 29

It feels like he has been around forever, but he?s still only 24. Is he the most low-key fantastic Red Sox player in recent memory?

J.D. Martinez, No. 30

The nightmare 2020 is long behind him: He?s a terror at the plate again.

Eovaldi, No. 48

It turns out the 2018 World Series was just the start.