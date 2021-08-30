Bill Belichick Offers Latest On Patriots Kicker Job As Roster Cutdown Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

So, who’s going to kick for the Patriots this season?

Nick Folk seemingly was the favorite entering the offseason following his strong performance in the 2020 campaign. But undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin impressed through the preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, fueling speculation he could win the job.

However, Nordin was terrible Aug. 19 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Folk returned to the field last week before making his preseason debut Sunday against the Giants. Folk converted his only field goal in New York, while the strong-legged Nordin went 2-for-3, nailing a 48-yarder.

Where does that leave us? Will Bill Belichick go with the safe bet in Folk, or take a chance on the younger, but undeniably talented, Nordin?

“It was a very competitive spot and is a competitive spot,” Belichick told reporters Monday morning. “We’ll have to make a decision, but it’s good to have that kind of competition.”

Sure, it would’ve been a surprise had Belichick announced his Week 1 kicker, but his comments nevertheless seemed genuine. Nordin, despite his meltdown in Philadelphia, has given himself a real chance at landing a roster spot.

We’ll learn how this story ends Tuesday when the Patriots reveal their initial 53-man roster.