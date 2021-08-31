NESN Logo Sign In

Another Monday, another Connecticut Sun star being named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This time, it was Brionna Jones who earned the distinction, a break from the team’s usual recipients Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner.

Connecticut won all three of its games in the last week: one over the Las Vegas Aces and two against the Los Angeles Sparks. In that stretch, Brionna Jones averaged 18.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. In both meetings with LA, she led the Sun in scoring with a double-double on Sunday.

This adds great fuel to Connecticut’s campaign to get Brionna Jones in contention for the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award.

The team even photoshopped her on to a Covergirl ad along with the slogan “easy breezy buckets.”

To the person reading this:

Brionna Jones. Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/ZyZ6WRPFpV — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 30, 2021

Here are some other notes from the week: