Patriots Notes: Tough Decisions Loom At Running Back For New England

A great situation that will require some difficult decisions in the coming weeks. The Patriots have six running backs deserving of roster spots — the aforementioned four, plus pass-catching staple James White and versatile special teamer Brandon Bolden — and typically carry no more than five.

So, who gets the boot?

Do they cut Taylor — whom position coach Ivan Fears compared to Dion Lewis and Darren Sproles last year — and risk losing him on waivers? Do they wave goodbye to Bolden, whom Belichick and the locker room adore (but who has yet to play in the preseason)? Do they trade Michel to a team with suspect running back depth, hoping to recoup a mid-round draft pick in return? Do they pull a total shocker and trade White, the longtime co-captain and Super Bowl hero?

Regardless of how they proceed, the Patriots are set up to field a formidable rushing attack this season.

— One mark in the negative column for Stevenson: He lost a fumble, allowing the ball to be punched out during a fourth-quarter carry. You can bet that will be one of the first clips Belichick shows in the team’s next film session.

— Chase Winovich saw extensive action in his preseason debut, playing deep into the second half four days after being removed from the physically unable to perform list.

Winovich, who missed the team’s first 12 training camp practices, said it felt “great” to be back in the mix.

“It was a lot of fun being out there with my teammates, and just the opportunity to be able to compete at the pinnacle of anything is truly a blessing,” the third-year outside linebacker said. “To come out and have a great victory, and for so many people to do such an awesome job, it was a lot of fun. I missed it.”

The evening started poorly for Winovich, who was flagged for roughing the passer on one of his first defensive snaps, but eventually improved. He recorded sacks against Flacco and Nick Mullens — forcing a fumble on the latter — and later tallied a QB hit.

Winovich was a third-round draft pick just two years ago, and he led all Patriots defenders in sacks and pressures last season, so his spot on the roster likely is safe. That’s not guaranteed, though, after the Patriots added Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy in free agency and drafted Ronnie Perkins in the third round this year. Winovich almost certainly won’t be cut, but that depth above him could make him a preseason trade candidate.