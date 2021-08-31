Red Sox Turn To Newly Acquired Brad Peacock On Hill Tuesday Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a fresh face on the mound Tuesday.

Boston is set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second game of a four-game set and are sending newly acquired pitcher Brad Peacock to the mound looking to get back in the win column.

The Red Sox acquired Peacock from the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. Peacock’s quick integration to the Red Sox comes at much-needed time in which Boston’s depth has been tested due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

