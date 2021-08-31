Red Sox Turn To Newly Acquired Brad Peacock On Hill Tuesday Vs. Rays

The 33-year-old has spent time with the Astros and Nationals

by , and

The Boston Red Sox have a fresh face on the mound Tuesday.

Boston is set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second game of a four-game set and are sending newly acquired pitcher Brad Peacock to the mound looking to get back in the win column.

The Red Sox acquired Peacock from the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. Peacock’s quick integration to the Red Sox comes at much-needed time in which Boston’s depth has been tested due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

For more on the 33-year-old, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More Red Sox:

Danny Santana Injury: Here’s When Red Sox Utility Man Could Return
WFT Head Coach Ron Rivera And Free Agent NFL Quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Article

Ron Rivera Addresses Cam Newton Speculation; Names Ryan Fitzpatrick Starter
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brad Peacock
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Brad Peacock Starts, Hunter Renfroe Returns

Picked For You

Related