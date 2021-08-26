Sony Michel Bids Farewell To Patriots With Instagram Post After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel has begun a new chapter in his NFL career.

The Patriots on Wednesday sent the 2018 first-rounder to Los Angeles in a trade with the Rams. The deal marked an end to a career that ultimately was a disappointment, despite Michel establishing himself as a good NFL running back.

The Georgia product used Instagram after the trade to bid farewell to New England. “It was a pleasure,” he wrote while sharing a video of his touchdown against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

It's not much, but this currently is the only farewell post Sony Michel has shared since the Patriots traded him to the Rams pic.twitter.com/WME7LWbQA8 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 26, 2021

The Michel trade doubles as confirmation of Bill Belichick’s faith in young running backs J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom have looked great during the preseason.

However, the pressure now is on both players to prove they’re ready for increased roles in the Patriots offense.