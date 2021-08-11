Trent Brown Hoping To Be With Patriots Longer Than One Year This Time

NESN Logo Sign In

One year with the New England Patriots three years ago was all Trent Brown needed to cash in and make life-changing money.

Now, he’s back and hoping he can stay in the place he’s thrived in.

The gargantuan offensive tackle was something of a reclamation project when the Patriots acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2018 season. Under the tutelage of offensive line coaching legend Dante Scarnecchia, Brown blossomed into an elite left tackle, protecting Tom Brady en route to the quarterback’s final Super Bowl victory with the Patriots.

The big contract he scored with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders was representative of the player he can be, but he ended up back with the Pats after myriad hurdles prevented him from living up to expectations on Jon Gruden’s team.

But Brown likes it in New England and he’s hoping his stay this time around will be longer than one year.

“Man, it’s just being in a place where I’m wanted, you know what I’m saying?” Brown told reporters Tuesday, via MassLive. “Being in a place I actually want to be, and just having fun with ball again. Everything is clicking on all cylinders, all parts of my life, so I’m just happy for that.

?Me being here for such a short period of time (in 2018), and experiencing so much success, and then also being a seventh-round draft pick, I hadn’t made no money until the last two years, honestly. I’m excited to be back. Hopefully I can be here a while this time.”