Why NFL Analyst Believes Sony Michel Is ‘Great Addition’ For Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rams needed help at running back, and they found a potential solution to their issue Wednesday.

Los Angeles acquired Sony Michel in a trade with the New England Patriots. The 2018 first-rounder had a pair of fine seasons in Foxboro, but given the way the Patriots’ running back group took shape, there ultimately was no place for Michel. But he should have an opportunity to shine with the Rams, who lost feature back Cam Akers to a torn Achilles earlier in the offseason.

Jeff Saturday, for one, seems to believe the Michel experiment will work out in Los Angeles.

“I like it a lot,” Saturday said of the trade on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin.” “Listen, when you think about McVay and Stafford and what they’re trying to create there, I think the Sony Michel fit. I like the duplicity of him as a back, being able to get out of the backfield. You know he’s learned screen game, how to get out of the backfield in the passing game, all those things in New England. I understand some of the injury concerns that Sony has kind of faced in his career, but I like this pickup. I think he brings a lot of balance to the Rams offense. Again, an added running back when you lose your guy to a season-ender before the season even starts, it hurts. But I do think this is a great addition for the Rams.”

Los Angeles plays in one of the toughest divisions in all of football, so McVay and Co. could use any contribution from Michel it could get.