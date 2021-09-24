Cam Jordan Basically Calls Bill Belichick Cheater Ahead Of Patriots-Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Jordan just gave Bill Belichick and the Patriots legitimate bulletin-board material.

The star Saints defensive lineman was asked about New England’s head coach ahead of New Orleans’s visit to Foxboro on Sunday. And Jordan, a member of the infamous 2011 “Bountygate” Saints, passive-aggressively called Belichick a cheater.

“He’s a top-tier coach that will clearly do anything to win,” Jordan said during a press conference, via WDSU-TV. “Take that how you want.”

As Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub first pointed out, the Saints scrubbed Jordan’s comments from the end of the video on the team website. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal was the first Patriots reporter to re-share the transcript of Jordan’s remarks.

Jordan, 32, is one of the best players of his era. The 2011 first-round pick has earned six Pro Bowl nominations and one First-Team All-Pro nod.

The Patriots and Saints will kick off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.