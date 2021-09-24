Cam Jordan Basically Calls Bill Belichick Cheater Ahead Of Patriots-Saints

'Take that how you want'

by

Cam Jordan just gave Bill Belichick and the Patriots legitimate bulletin-board material.

The star Saints defensive lineman was asked about New England’s head coach ahead of New Orleans’s visit to Foxboro on Sunday. And Jordan, a member of the infamous 2011 “Bountygate” Saints, passive-aggressively called Belichick a cheater.

“He’s a top-tier coach that will clearly do anything to win,” Jordan said during a press conference, via WDSU-TV. “Take that how you want.”

As Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub first pointed out, the Saints scrubbed Jordan’s comments from the end of the video on the team website. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal was the first Patriots reporter to re-share the transcript of Jordan’s remarks.

Jordan, 32, is one of the best players of his era. The 2011 first-round pick has earned six Pro Bowl nominations and one First-Team All-Pro nod.

The Patriots and Saints will kick off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Bill Belichick’s Surprising Answer To Question About Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips
Previous Article

Patriots Practice Notes: Important Defender Misses Final Day Of Week 3
Boston Bruins Forward Nick Foligno
Next Article

Nick Foligno Reveals Why Patrice Bergeron’s Recruiting Pitch Worked Over Brother’s

Picked For You

Related