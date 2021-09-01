Here’s How Red Sox Trying To Control Their COVID-19 Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are turning back the clock in order to stem the tide of COVID-19 currently washing over them.

Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday the Red Sox have restored many of their 2020 protocols in an effort to slow or stop their COVID-19 outbreak, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Eleven Red Sox players and coaches currently are away from the team, having either tested positive for the virus or been deemed a close contact in recent days.

The Red Sox haven’t announced which measures they have restored. However, a photo The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham shared Wednesday via Twitter shows the team holding their hitters’ meeting outside of the visitors’ dugout at Tropicana Field, instead of inside the clubhouse.

Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Wednesday the team expects their series against the Tampa Bay Rays to continue, as scheduled. It only makes sense for the Red Sox to do whatever it takes to stop the spread of COVID-19 within their ranks.