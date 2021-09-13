NESN Logo Sign In

Week 1 in the NFL season is just about in the books, and the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers might as well book tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles now.

The first season of a new football season is always ripe for overreaction. We spend all spring and summer waiting for it to return, and with relatively easy access to every team and every game, we’re eager to make declarative statements after just 60 minutes of football.

That, of course, is lunacy. The NFL season is a long (even longer this season), grinding campaign that’s sometimes more about surviving than it is thriving. But that still doesn’t stop people from freaking out over the smallest of sample sizes.

We figured we might as well join the party with our own Week 1 overreactions.

OVERREACTION 1: Mac Jones looks like a young Tom Brady out there

Admit it: You completely expected Jones to orchestrate a fourth-quarter Patriots comeback against Miami on Sunday. It was set up perfectly for Jones to do just enough with plenty of help from a stifling New England defense. The comparisons would have been instantaneous. It just wasn’t meant to be, though, as Damien Harris fumbled away the game down by the goal line late in the fourth quarter. Apparently, Jones hasn’t found the room in Gillette Stadium where the magic pixie dust that Brady seemed to bathe in is located. Still, though, if you squinted hard enough Sunday, that No. 10 sure looked an awful lot like No. 12.

THE REAL STORY: Jones was fine — good, even — in his debut, while also showing some potential growing pains. The Patriots seemed to leave the training wheels on, but Jones very much kept the rig on the road while completing 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown without any picks. Presumably, he’ll get better with time, but you need more than one game from a rookie quarterback to have any real idea of what you’re getting.

OVERREACTION 2: On second thought, maybe the Packers should have traded Aaron Rodgers after all

Rodgers had a 36.8 passer rating Sunday in Jacksonville versus the Saints. Just two times in his career has he had a worse passer rating in a game he started and didn’t leave due to injury. He looked exactly like someone who skipped a bunch of work this summer, and quite frankly, he played like a guy who wasn’t ready (or willing) to play at an MVP form. Adding to the intrigue was Rodgers watching from the bench as Jordan Love completed five of seven passes in garbage time.

THE REAL STORY: Rodgers and the Packers are (probably?) fine. Assuming Rodgers’ summer of discontent isn’t carrying into the regular season, there’s no reason to believe Green Bay can’t turn things around. The Saints looked awesome and clearly outperformed the Packers in every single aspect of football. However, it’s not going to be easy, especially if the offensive line can’t get it figured out. Green Bay probably gets right next Monday at home against Detroit, especially given Rodgers’ recent bounce-back performances. But matchups loom with San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Arizona, Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams before the Week 12 bye. If they don’t get right quick, it very well could be a lost last dance in Green Bay.

OVERREACTION 3: The Texans will give some teams some problems this year

Houston made Trevor Lawrence look like a rookie Sunday as home underdogs against the Jaguars. Tyrod Taylor was borderline surgical (no pun intended), carving up Urban Meyer’s defense while taking advantage of three picks from Lawrence. The three interceptions matched Houston’s season total from a year ago, perhaps proof of a defensive resurgence in H-Town.

THE REAL STORY: Houston is still going to be bad. Most likely really bad. The Texans did to the Jaguars what the Jags did to Indianapolis in Week 1 last year, and Jacksonville didn’t win again all year. Houston might be in the same boat, starting in Week 2 against a Cleveland team that should run all over the Texans.