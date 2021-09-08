Patriots Injury Report: Two Projected Starters Limited Ahead Of Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Three New England Patriots players were listed on the team’s first injury report of the 2021 season.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) all were limited in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team.

Agholor and Mills are projected starters on offense and defense, respectively. Agholor and Jakobi Meyers occupy the top two spots on the Patriots’ wideout depth chart.

Mills was Stephon Gilmore’s primary replacement at cornerback this summer. With Gilmore unable to come off the physically unable to perform list until Week 7, the former Philadelphia Eagle is expected to start opposite J.C. Jackson in Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Mills suffered his injury during Wednesday’s practice, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“I’m told he rolled the ankle in practice,” Reiss tweeted. “How it affects his status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, but he should be OK in the big picture.”

If Mills isn’t full-go Sunday, 2019 second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams or recently acquired rookie Shaun Wade would be next in line to fill Gilmore’s usual spot.