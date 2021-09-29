Peter King Offers Theory On What Led To Tom Brady’s Patriots Departure

NESN Logo Sign In

There are plenty of theories about the chain of events that led to Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before last season.

Many of them involve Bill Belichick and Brady’s evolving relationship — or lack thereof? — with his longtime head coach.

On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio asked NBC Sports’ Peter King how he’d describe Brady’s relationship with Belichick during the quarterback’s two decades in Foxboro.

“I think, during the 20 years, it was obviously a tough-love relationship between the two,” King said. “You know, you remember the story of Tom Brady actually being called out by Bill Belichick in 2007, in their first team meeting that year. Randy Moss is there, he’s sitting in the audience and he hears Bill Belichick criticize Tom Brady for a throw he made in their last game, the playoff loss to close 2006, and he calls him ‘Johnny Foxboro’ — ‘Johnny Foxboro could’ve made that throw.’ And so I think Belichick viewed that that’s how he’s going to treat his players — and I mean all of his players, and forever.”

Brady, a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, during which he won six Super Bowl titles alongside Belichick and established himself as the best quarterback of all-time. To say it was a successful run would be a major understatement.

But sometimes, change is necessary. And there obviously came a point where a split between Brady and Belichick felt inevitable, despite them reaching unprecedented heights together in New England.

King on Tuesday offered his overall theory on the breakup.