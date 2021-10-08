Alex Cora Confirms Red Sox Starter For ALDS Game 3 Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Friday that Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox, who suffered a 5-0 loss Thursday night in Game 1 at Tropicana Field, will look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole Friday night in Game 2 before the best-of-five series shifts to Fenway Park for Game 3 on Sunday.

Cora also said before Friday’s game that Nick Pivetta, who threw 73 pitches over 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen Thursday, still is a candidate to start Game 4 on Monday, provided Boston extends the series.

Eduardo Rodriguez started Game 1 but lasted just 1 2/3 innings. Chris Sale, who returned from Tommy John surgery in August, will take the ball in Game 2.

Eovaldi started Tuesday night in the Red Sox’s AL Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. He allowed one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Eovaldi, an All-Star for the first time in 2021, was excellent during the regular season, going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA, a 2.79 FIP and a 1.19 WHIP in 32 starts (182 1/3 innings).