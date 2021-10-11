Bruins Reveal Initial Roster For 2021-22 NHL Season

It’s officially game week for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins will begin their season Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Boston general manager Don Sweeney on Monday announced the club’s initial roster for the 2021-22 NHL campaign.
The full Bruins roster is below.
Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anton Blidh, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Karson Kuhlman, Curtis Lazar*, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith
Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Mike Reilly, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman
*Injured reserve
The most notable omission is Jack Studnicka, who will open the season in Providence. Karson Kuhlman and Anton Blidh presumably will factor into Boston’s fourth-line plans for the time being, with one playing alongside Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek as Curtis Lazar works back from an upper-body injury that’s considered week to week.
It’s likely the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will stay intact, while Charlie Coyle is projected to center Taylor Hall and Craig Smith on Boston’s second line in wake of David Krejci’s departure. The third line is expected to feature Erik Haula between Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno.
Chris Wagner and John Moore both cleared waivers Sunday, but only the latter cracked the Bruins’ opening-night roster, seemingly as blue-line depth. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Mike Reilly and Connor Clifton figure to dress on the back end Saturday night.