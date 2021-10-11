Bruins Reveal Initial Roster For 2021-22 NHL Season

The most notable omission is Jack Studnicka, who will open the season in Providence. Karson Kuhlman and Anton Blidh presumably will factor into Boston’s fourth-line plans for the time being, with one playing alongside Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek as Curtis Lazar works back from an upper-body injury that’s considered week to week.

It’s likely the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will stay intact, while Charlie Coyle is projected to center Taylor Hall and Craig Smith on Boston’s second line in wake of David Krejci’s departure. The third line is expected to feature Erik Haula between Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno.

Chris Wagner and John Moore both cleared waivers Sunday, but only the latter cracked the Bruins’ opening-night roster, seemingly as blue-line depth. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Mike Reilly and Connor Clifton figure to dress on the back end Saturday night.