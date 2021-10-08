J.D. Martinez Returns To Red Sox Lineup After Two-Game Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will have one of their biggest bats back in the lineup Friday as Boston gets set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

J.D. Martinez is listed in the team’s starting lineup prior to first pitch from Tropicana Field at 7:02 p.m. ET. He will bat sixth and serve as Boston’s designated hitter.

Martinez had missed each of the last two games — the Wild Card Game against the Yankees and Game 1 against the Rays — after dealing with an ankle injury. Martinez twisted his ankle during Boston’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained following the Game 1 loss how he was hopeful Martinez would be back in the lineup. Cora also mentioned Friday afternoon how the decision would be left up to Martinez.

In other Red Sox news, left-hander Chris Sale will get the start Friday. You can view full lineups here.

Be sure to tune into pregame and postgame coverage on NESN both before and after Game 2 against the Rays.