Would the Patriots be a better team, right now, if Cam Newton were the quarterback instead of Mac Jones?

Ty Law believes so. Rodney Harrison disagrees.

Law, a New England legend and one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, is high on Jones and believes the rookie quarterback has a bright future in the NFL. However, the Hall of Famer also believes the Patriots offense currently would look better if Newton were under center.

“I still think Cam, for what it’s worth, is a more experienced quarterback and he would be the better quarterback,” Law said during Wednesday’s “Greg Hill Show” episode, as transcribed by WEEI. “But, I think for the situation with the Patriots and where they are going with their team, Mac Jones is the answer. I see him being the future quarterback for a long time.

“I think he’s going to be very good, but to say he’s better than Cam Newton as a rookie I am not going to sit here and disrespect Cam like that.”

Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, was asked during “Merloni & Fauria” whether he agreed with Law.

“No, absolutely not,” Harrison said. “I mean, why would (Newton be better)? I mean, nah, nah, nah — not at all. … I got a lot of respect for Cam and what he accomplished and the standard that he set in this league. But, at the end of the day, the Patriots did the right thing because now they’re letting a young player play, get these valuable reps.