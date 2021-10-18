Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys QB Hobbled After Final Play Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott was masterful — and, ultimately, hobbled — during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys quarterback racked up 445 passing yards and three touchdowns while making history in Dallas’ overtime victory at Gillette Stadium. Prescott hit receiver CeeDee Lamb for a game-winning 35-yard touchdown that left Patriots fans stunned and heartbroken.

During that play, Prescott came down awkwardly and suffered a right calf strain. Of course, Prescott suffered a season-ending right ankle fracture in 2020.

“Life keeps throwing punches and I’ll keep throwing them back,” Prescott, wearing a walking boot during his postgame press conference, told reporters, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “It doesn’t hurt as bad when you score and win the game.”

The scene as Dak Prescott was assisted to the #Cowboys locker room by Ezekiel Elliott with what team describes as a right calf injury. Timely bye week next for team. Quarterback to be further evaluated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/f1yvpTBu02 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 18, 2021

Prescott and the 5-1 Cowboys will enjoy a bye week before facing the Minnesota Vikings in two weeks.

The 2-4 Patriots, meanwhile, will host the New York Jets next Sunday.