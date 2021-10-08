Matt Judon, Jamie Collins Already Sound Like Best Friends On Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

There might be a bromance brewing inside the New England Patriots locker room.

On Wednesday, after Jamie Collins officially agreed to return to Foxboro, Patriots players identified fellow linebacker Matt Judon as someone whom they couldn’t wait to see Collins interact with. Judon, like Collins, is an entertaining person who easily makes those around him laugh.

Judon, who openly advocated for New England to bring in Collins, was asked Thursday whether he and his new teammate could develop a light-hearted comradery.

“Time will tell,” Judon said. “Hopefully we both around for the rest of the season. … I’m gonna crack jokes, make fun, make it light, play my music and do what I do. And I’m also gonna be accepting to him. … I was here this season first, but he’s been here first.

“Some of the guys know him, they talked about him throughout the time. And it was kinda like, ‘Man, I wish you got to meet this dude,’ or, ‘(Wish) y’all was on the field at the same time.’ And that wish came to fruition.”

Collins was asked a similar question Friday afternoon during his re-introduction with Patriots reporters.

“What I do know is he’s got great energy,” Collins said. “I picked that up the first day. He’s always on his stuff, he’s a true professional, great guy from what I’ve seen. Definitely some great things coming from him. A lot of great energy. Like I said, he’s a true professional. It’s pretty cool.