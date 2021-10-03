Bucs-Patriots Live Stream: Watch Tom Brady’s Return Online, On TV

Finally, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones and the 1-2 Patriots desperately need a victory against Tom Brady and the Bucs, who also are coming off a Week 3 loss. New England, in particular, has much to gain — and even more to lose — in this Sunday night matchup.

The Bucs will be without Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul and multiple cornerbacks, all of whom are dealing with various injuries. The Patriots will play the rest of their season without running back James White, who suffered a hip subluxation last weekend while playing against the New Orleans Saints.

NBC will handle the broadcast of a game that some believe could be the most-watched regular-season contest in NFL history.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers:

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

