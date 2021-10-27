Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Familiar Linebacker Off Miami Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome back, Calvin Munson.

The New England Patriots on Wednesday signed Munson, a veteran linebacker, off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Munson has experience in the Patriots’ system, having spent most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. Brian Flores’ Dolphins signed Munson late in the 2019 campaign, and he’d been with Miami ever since, appearing in all 16 games last season.

The 26-year-old San Diego State product also spent time with the New York Giants earlier in his career. He’s appeared in 32 total games with seven starts since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Munson fills the roster spot vacated by linebacker Harvey Langi’s move to injured reserve. He’s likely to contribute mostly on special teams, as Langi did before he suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Per NFL rules, since the Patriots signed Munson off another team’s practice squad, they must carry him on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks. Langi is required to sit out at least three games before he is eligible to return.

Munson was not present at Wednesday’s Patriots practice, but two new defensive backs were. One was veteran Brian Poole, who reportedly signed to New England’s practice squad. The other has not been identified but bears a resemblance to De’Vante Bausby, who worked out for the Patriots last week.