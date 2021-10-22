NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox know it all comes down to Friday.

After dropping Games 4 and 5 to the Houston Astros in the last week, Boston must win Game 6 to keep its season alive. At that point, it would all come down to Game 7.

The Red Sox have been playing with their backs against the wall for some time now, though, and manager Alex Cora and shortstop Xander Bogaerts both expressed there probably is no team more prepared for this situation than they are.

And despite the last two games, Nathan Eovaldi is more than confident the offense will bounce back from its flat line the last two games.

“I’m extremely confident,” Eovaldi told reporters, via ASAP Sports. “Everybody is a little frustrated with the way we’ve been playing lately. We know it’s not the way we are capable of playing, and we know where we’re at in the standings, and everything that’s on the line for this game. It’s do or die. You either win or you go home. Nobody is ready to go home right now, and we’re going to be ready to go tomorrow.”

Eovaldi will take the mound in Game 6 and ideally get more run support than Nick Pivetta and Chris Sale in their last two matchups, respectively.

It’s hard to know what to expect against the Astros, whose bats have popped off for nine runs per night in Games 4 and 5.