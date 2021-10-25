Rex Ryan Destroys Jets Coaches After Blowout Loss To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets were boat raced by the rival New England Patriots on Sunday, and Rex Ryan seems to believe New York’s blowout loss falls directly on the shoulders of its coaches.

Ryan, who coached the Jets for six seasons, tore Robert Saleh and his staff to shreds after New York was dealt a 54-13 loss at Gillette Stadium.

“Worst coaching performance I’ve seen in years,” Ryan said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I mean, how in the hell can you be coming off a bye and give up 54 points to the Patriots? We always laugh about how I gave up all the — no. I would have had to play them twice, with Tom Brady on the other sideline. So, to me, this was a joke. You had a rookie quarterback on the other sideline, torched you. By the way, do you understand what a screen pass is? I don’t know if you do, New York Jets, because you certainly couldn’t defend them. It makes the quarterback look like, ‘Hey, what a wasted pick he is.’ Give me a break. Give me a break. He’s got no chance right there.”

To make matters worse for the Jets, Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury Sunday as the Patriots started to run it up. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft now is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a minor right PCL strain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York could be in store for another ugly game Sunday when it hosts the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals, who will be fresh off a convincing win over the Baltimore Ravens.