Watch Mac Jones, Other Patriots Warm Up For Game Against Texans

The Patriots absolutely need a win Sunday

by

It’s almost time for the Patriots and the Texans to kick off in Houston.

New England, 1-3, desperately needs a win following consecutive losses. Bill Belichick’s team looked much better last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they can’t afford a letdown Sunday against a 1-3 Texans team.

Obviously, a 1-4 start would make it awfully difficult to qualify for the playoffs.

Patriots players will begin warming up for Sunday’s game roughly an hour before kickoff. The team’s official YouTube account will begin live-streaming warmups around noon ET.

Take a look:

The Patriots and Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

