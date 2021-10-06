Can Patriots Really Use Bucs Loss As Springboard To Greater Success?

All of those are good things and should give Patriots fans hope that this season might go somewhere.

But there still are warts, as well as reasons to doubt the prospects of the 2021 Patriots.

The offensive line was atrocious Sunday night, as it’s been all season. And it’s not just about the absence of Trent Brown — everyone has struggled at some point. Isaiah Wynn was awful on the left side and Mike Onwenu got benched. It’s been tough to watch.

The players are good enough, which makes it fair to wonder whether Carmen Bricillo is doing a good enough job as the offensive line coach.

Whatever it is, it needs to be fixed or the Patriots aren’t going anywhere. Jones won’t last the season, the passing game never will reach its potential and the running game will continue to sputter. If New England can get the line figured out — and, you know, get everyone back onto the field — everything else on offense should fall into place.

And the defense, while definitely improving, still has issues. It hasn’t been stingy enough at the ends of games — the Bucs scored on their final three possessions — and the run defense, while improving, still is far too leaky. Also, speed (or lack thereof) at linebacker remains a big concern. Judon, Josh Uche and recently re-signed Jamie Collins all are athletic, capable playmakers, but Uche hardly has played and Collins is, well, Jamie Collins. What the Patriots get from him in his third tour remains to be seen.

As for the secondary, it no longer can bank on the return of Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Sunday’s performance against Brady and Tampa’s vaunted passing attack was promising, but the corners and safeties must keep it up and, perhaps most importantly, stay healthy. The lack of depth is concerning.

Lastly, let’s touch on the upcoming schedule.

We broke it down last week: Given the performance of the Patriots, coupled with the performances of their opponents, this team realistically could finish anywhere between 7-10 and 10-7. It now is much harder to look at teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns and say, “Yeah, New England should win that game.”

Until further notice, the Patriots only should be favored against a select few opponents on their schedule.