Watch Mic’d-Up Highlights From Patriots’ Wild Overtime Loss To Cowboys

Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium was a rollercoaster for the Patriots.

New England got out to an early lead, sputtered for a while, then seemed primed for a marquee victory late in the fourth quarter. But a bunch of things went wrong and the Patriots wound up suffering a crushing, 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sights and mic’d-up sounds from the wild night in Foxboro, Mass., were captured Tuesday in a video posted to the Patriots’ official Twitter account.

Take a look:

?We can?t hang our heads?we just have to come back to work.?



Sunday's sights and sounds. pic.twitter.com/XgNGaY03b8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2021

New England will look for better results this Sunday when it hosts the New York Jets.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.