BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are going to have a new look Tuesday night.
Between injuries and suspensions, the Bruins will be retooling up front when they host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.
With Brad Marchand suspended, Taylor Hall will move up to Boston’s top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. That moves Nick Foligno from the third line left wing to the second, where he’ll join Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Tomas Nosek moves from fourth line center to third line left wing, with Trent Frederic still centering the unit and Karson Kuhlman on the right.
Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, both healthy scratches Sunday, will be back in the lineup. Haula will center the unit, with Curtis Lazar on his right and DeBrusk, who has requested a trade, on the left.
Linus Ullmark will be in net for the Bruins. The Red Wings will be without Danny DeKeyser, who is in COVID-19 protocols. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will be out for the game due to COVID-19 protocols, with assistant coach Joe Sacco taking the lead responsibilities.
Got all of that?
Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Red Wings-Bruins game.
BOSTON BRUINS (11-7-0)
Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Tomas Nosek–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman
Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar
Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly–Jakub Zboril
Linus Ullmark
DETROIT RED WINGS (10-9-3)
Tyler Bertuzzi–Dylan Larkin–Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri–Pius Suter–Givani Smith
Vladislav Namestnikov–Michael Rasmussen–Adam Erne
Sam Gagner–Carter Rowney–Filip Zadina
Nick Leddy–Moritz Seider
Marc Staal–Gustav Lindstrom
Jordan Oesterle–Filip Hronek
Alex Nedeljkovic
