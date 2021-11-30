NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are going to have a new look Tuesday night.

Between injuries and suspensions, the Bruins will be retooling up front when they host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

With Brad Marchand suspended, Taylor Hall will move up to Boston’s top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. That moves Nick Foligno from the third line left wing to the second, where he’ll join Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Tomas Nosek moves from fourth line center to third line left wing, with Trent Frederic still centering the unit and Karson Kuhlman on the right.

Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, both healthy scratches Sunday, will be back in the lineup. Haula will center the unit, with Curtis Lazar on his right and DeBrusk, who has requested a trade, on the left.

Linus Ullmark will be in net for the Bruins. The Red Wings will be without Danny DeKeyser, who is in COVID-19 protocols. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will be out for the game due to COVID-19 protocols, with assistant coach Joe Sacco taking the lead responsibilities.

Got all of that?

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Red Wings-Bruins game.